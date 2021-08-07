Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stebbins Daily

Sun forecast for Stebbins — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Stebbins Daily
Stebbins Daily
 3 days ago

(STEBBINS, AK) A sunny Saturday is here for Stebbins, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Stebbins:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bKl3zDK00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Widespread rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Stebbins Daily

Stebbins Daily

Stebbins, AK
0
Followers
75
Post
13
Views
ABOUT

With Stebbins Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun#Nws
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy