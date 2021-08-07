Cancel
Geneseo, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Geneseo

GENESEO, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0bKl3xRs00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

