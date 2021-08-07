4-Day Weather Forecast For Rockland
ROCKLAND, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then smoke overnight
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
