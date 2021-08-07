Cancel
Lake George, CO

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake George

Lake George Bulletin
 3 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0bKl3jKw00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

