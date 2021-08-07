4-Day Weather Forecast For Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Smoke High 77 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, August 8 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.