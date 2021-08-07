Weather Forecast For Butte

BUTTE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Monday, August 9 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



