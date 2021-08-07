Cancel
Kotlik, AK

Kotlik Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Kotlik News Beat
Kotlik News Beat
 3 days ago

KOTLIK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0bKl3bH800

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Widespread rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kotlik News Beat

Kotlik News Beat

Kotlik, AK
ABOUT

With Kotlik News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

