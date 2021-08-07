Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kake, AK

Take advantage of Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Kake

Posted by 
Kake Journal
Kake Journal
 3 days ago

(KAKE, AK.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Kake, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kake:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bKl3U2v00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Cloudy then light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Light Rain

    • High 60 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Kake Journal

Kake Journal

Kake, AK
1
Followers
86
Post
28
Views
ABOUT

With Kake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kake, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy