Everglades City, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Everglades City

Posted by 
Everglades City Journal
Everglades City Journal
 3 days ago

EVERGLADES CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bKl3ROk00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Everglades City Journal

Everglades City Journal

Everglades City, FL
