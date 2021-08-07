Weather Forecast For Grand Portage
GRAND PORTAGE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, August 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 68 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
