Flasher Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
