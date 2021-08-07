Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flasher, ND

Flasher Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Flasher Journal
Flasher Journal
 3 days ago

FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bKl38xQ00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Flasher Journal

Flasher Journal

Flasher, ND
5
Followers
131
Post
583
Views
ABOUT

With Flasher Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flasher, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy