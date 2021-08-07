Flasher Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

FLASHER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then isolated rain showers overnight High 94 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 29 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Isolated rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 29 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.