Think Warren Buffett, and chances are you’re thinking about acquisitions – the insurance magnate, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, having built his reputation as the Oracle of Omaha with his investment strategy. Yet in recent times, Buffett, at least on the surface, appears to have taken a more conservative approach to business – one that has focused on buying back Berkshire shares rather than making dramatic market swoops. If the latest financial figures, released by the business on Saturday, are anything to go by, it appears to be paying off.