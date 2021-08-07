Daily Weather Forecast For Jordan Valley
JORDAN VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 89 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 42 °F
- 3 to 17 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0