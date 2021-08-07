Cancel
Jordan Valley, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Jordan Valley

Jordan Valley News Alert
Jordan Valley News Alert
 3 days ago

JORDAN VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bKl2wWw00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 42 °F
    • 3 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jordan Valley News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

