Witter, AR

Weather Forecast For Witter

Posted by 
Witter News Beat
Witter News Beat
 3 days ago

WITTER, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bKl2mwu00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Witter News Beat

Witter News Beat

Witter, AR
ABOUT

With Witter News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

