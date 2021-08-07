Dickinson Center Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DICKINSON CENTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
