Mexican Hat, UT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mexican Hat

Posted by 
Mexican Hat News Watch
 3 days ago

MEXICAN HAT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bKl2DFb00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mexican Hat News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

