Murdo, SD

Murdo Daily Weather Forecast

Murdo Updates
Murdo Updates
 3 days ago

MURDO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

