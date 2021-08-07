Cancel
New Market, IN

Take advantage of a rainy Saturday in New Market

New Market Bulletin
New Market Bulletin
 3 days ago

(NEW MARKET, IN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over New Market Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Market:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bKl28vD00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With New Market Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

