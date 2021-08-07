Cancel
Buffalo, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo

Posted by 
Buffalo Bulletin
Buffalo Bulletin
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0bKl20rP00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buffalo Bulletin

Buffalo Bulletin

Buffalo, SD
With Buffalo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

