Karate: Egypt’s Abdelaziz wins gold medal in women’s +61kg kumite

Carissa Moore makes history as the first female gold medalist for the shortboard surfing event at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. | YUKI IWAMURA/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES. Tokyo was not messing around when they added skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing to the Olympics this year, opening new doors for the action sports community. The surfing competitions wrapped up today with the first ever gold medals given to the winners of the male and female shortboard events. Among the two recipients was American surfing legend Carissa Moore, who is no stranger to creating magic on wild waves. The prodigal wahine was the youngest person to ever win the WSL World Tour Champions at age 18, and put three more World Tour Championships under her belt winning again in 2013, 2015, and 2019.