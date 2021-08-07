Cancel
Combat Sports

Karate: Egypt’s Abdelaziz wins gold medal in women’s +61kg kumite

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Egypt’s Feryal Abdelaziz defeated Azerbaijan’s Iryna Zaretska to win the Olympic gold medal in the women’s karate “kumite” +61kg category on Saturday. Kazakhstan’s Sofya Berultseva and China’s Gong Li won the bronze medals. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Toby Davis)

