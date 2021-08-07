Baggs Daily Weather Forecast
BAGGS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
