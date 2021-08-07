Cancel
Baggs, WY

Baggs Daily Weather Forecast

BAGGS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0bKl1yP100

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Baggs Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

