Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcclusky, ND

Weather Forecast For Mcclusky

Posted by 
Mcclusky Post
Mcclusky Post
 3 days ago

MCCLUSKY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bKl1xWI00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Mcclusky Post

Mcclusky Post

Mcclusky, ND
1
Followers
135
Post
164
Views
ABOUT

With Mcclusky Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcclusky, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy