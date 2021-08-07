Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Briggsdale Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Briggsdale Digest
Briggsdale Digest
 3 days ago

BRIGGSDALE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bKl1vkq00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale Digest

Briggsdale, CO
7
Followers
168
Post
802
Views
ABOUT

With Briggsdale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briggsdale Co Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy