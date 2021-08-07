Savoonga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SAVOONGA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Areas Of Fog High 51 °F, low 43 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Areas of fog during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 50 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 40 mph



Monday, August 9 Isolated Rain Showers High 49 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 47 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.