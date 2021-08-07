Savoonga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAVOONGA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas Of Fog
- High 51 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Areas of fog during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Monday, August 9
Isolated Rain Showers
- High 49 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
