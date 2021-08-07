Cancel
Savoonga Voice

Savoonga Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Savoonga Voice
Savoonga Voice
 3 days ago

SAVOONGA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bKl1us700

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas Of Fog

    • High 51 °F, low 43 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of fog during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 50 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Isolated Rain Showers

    • High 49 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 47 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Savoonga Voice

Savoonga Voice

Savoonga, AK
With Savoonga Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

