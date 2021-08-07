Daily Weather Forecast For Gatewood

GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, August 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, August 9 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



