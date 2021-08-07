Daily Weather Forecast For Gatewood
GATEWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, August 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
