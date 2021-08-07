Cancel
Searchlight, NV

Searchlight Daily Weather Forecast

SEARCHLIGHT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bKl1s6f00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Searchlight News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

