Saturday rain in Datil: Ideas to make the most of it
(DATIL, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Datil Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Datil:
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then areas of smoke overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of t-storms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 83 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
