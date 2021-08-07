Creede Weather Forecast
CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke
- High 70 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
