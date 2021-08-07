Cancel
Creede, CO

Creede Weather Forecast

Creede Daily
Creede Daily
 3 days ago

CREEDE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0bKl1qLD00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Creede Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

