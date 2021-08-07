Cancel
Fernwood, ID

Fernwood Daily Weather Forecast

Fernwood Today
Fernwood Today
 3 days ago

FERNWOOD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0bKl1ooz00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then haze overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Haze

    • High 77 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Haze

    • High 86 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fernwood Today

Fernwood Today

Fernwood, ID
With Fernwood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

