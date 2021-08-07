Cancel
Unalakleet News Beat

Rainy forecast for Unalakleet? Jump on it!

Unalakleet News Beat
 3 days ago

(UNALAKLEET, AK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Unalakleet Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Unalakleet:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bKl1ezj00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Widespread rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 51 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Unalakleet News Beat

Unalakleet News Beat

Unalakleet, AK
