Daily Weather Forecast For Presho
PRESHO, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- 12 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
