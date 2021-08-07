Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick, New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 08:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Brunswick; New Hanover The National Weather Service in Wilmington has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brunswick County in southeastern North Carolina Northern New Hanover County in southeastern North Carolina * Until 1000 AM EDT. * At 850 AM EDT, The flood advisory has been extended because heavy rain is still falling from Supply to Town Creek to near Leland, where an additional inch or two of rain may fall through 10 am. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Leland, Boiling Spring Lakes, Town Creek, Mill Creek, Brunswick County Community College Main Campus.