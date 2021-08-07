Cancel
La Barge, WY

La Barge Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
La Barge News Beat
La Barge News Beat
 3 days ago

LA BARGE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bKl1Wsn00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 45 °F
    • 3 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

