Kelliher, MN

Jump on Kelliher’s rainy forecast today

Kelliher Digest
 3 days ago

(KELLIHER, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kelliher Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kelliher:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmRyz_0bKl1O4D00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kelliher, MN
With Kelliher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

