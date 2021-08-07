Hoonah Weather Forecast

HOONAH, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Scattered Rain Showers High 61 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, August 8 Rain High 62 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Light Rain Likely High 62 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Light Rain High 62 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



