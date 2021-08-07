Emmonak Weather Forecast

EMMONAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 59 °F, low 50 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Chance of Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 9 Scattered Rain Showers High 58 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Scattered Rain Showers High 55 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.