Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emmonak, AK

Emmonak Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Emmonak Updates
Emmonak Updates
 3 days ago

EMMONAK, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bKl0xU500

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 55 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Emmonak Updates

Emmonak Updates

Emmonak, AK
1
Followers
75
Post
42
Views
ABOUT

With Emmonak Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Emmonak, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmonak Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy