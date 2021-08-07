Weather Forecast For Jordan
JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Haze
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, August 8
Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 96 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 33 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
