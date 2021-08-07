Cancel
Jordan, MT

Weather Forecast For Jordan

Jordan Digest
Jordan Digest
 3 days ago

JORDAN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tz2ji_0bKl0txB00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Jordan Digest

Jordan Digest

Jordan, MT
With Jordan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

