Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nenana, AK

Jump on Nenana’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Nenana Times
Nenana Times
 3 days ago

(NENANA, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Nenana Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nenana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bKl0rBj00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Nenana Times

Nenana Times

Nenana, AK
0
Followers
81
Post
88
Views
ABOUT

With Nenana Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nenana, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy