Dateland, AZ

Dateland is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(DATELAND, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dateland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dateland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0bKl0pQH00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 83 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 83 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Dateland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

