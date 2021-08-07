Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manila, UT

Manila Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Manila Daily
Manila Daily
 3 days ago

MANILA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bKl0nu300

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Manila Daily

Manila Daily

Manila, UT
6
Followers
137
Post
147
Views
ABOUT

With Manila Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manila, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy