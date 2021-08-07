Cancel
North San Juan, CA

North San Juan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
North San Juan Times
North San Juan Times
 3 days ago

NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bKl0m1K00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

North San Juan Times

North San Juan Times

North San Juan, CA
With North San Juan Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

