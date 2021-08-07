North San Juan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 98 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, August 8
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0