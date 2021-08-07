Powers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
POWERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, August 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
