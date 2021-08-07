Cancel
Powers, OR

Powers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Powers Today
 3 days ago

POWERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0bKl0giy00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Powers Today

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

