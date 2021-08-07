Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ekalaka, MT

Ekalaka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Ekalaka News Watch
Ekalaka News Watch
 3 days ago

EKALAKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bKl0fqF00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 23 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ekalaka News Watch

Ekalaka News Watch

Ekalaka, MT
1
Followers
98
Post
47
Views
ABOUT

With Ekalaka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ekalaka, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy