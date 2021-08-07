Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farson, WY

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Farson

Posted by 
Farson Bulletin
Farson Bulletin
 3 days ago

(FARSON, WY) A sunny Saturday is here for Farson, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Farson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bKl0exW00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 40 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Farson Bulletin

Farson Bulletin

Farson, WY
4
Followers
133
Post
420
Views
ABOUT

With Farson Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farson, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy