Stanford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STANFORD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, August 8
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0