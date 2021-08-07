Cancel
Danforth, ME

4-Day Weather Forecast For Danforth

Danforth Post
 3 days ago

DANFORTH, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bKl0cC400

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

