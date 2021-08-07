4-Day Weather Forecast For Danforth
DANFORTH, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Rain Showers Likely
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
