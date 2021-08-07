Cancel
Dugway, UT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dugway

Dugway News Watch
 3 days ago

DUGWAY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bKl0aQc00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke during the day; while smoke overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

