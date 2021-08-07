Weather Forecast For Elkton
ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, August 8
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0