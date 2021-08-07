Cancel
Elkton, OR

Weather Forecast For Elkton

Elkton News Flash
 3 days ago

ELKTON, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0bKl0ZUl00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Elkton News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

