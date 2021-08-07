San Simon Daily Weather Forecast

SAN SIMON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 70 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, August 8 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 69 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Monday, August 9 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 95 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.