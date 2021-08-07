Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Simon, AZ

San Simon Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
San Simon News Alert
San Simon News Alert
 3 days ago

SAN SIMON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0bKl0Yc200

  • Saturday, August 7

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • 8 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, August 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

San Simon News Alert

San Simon News Alert

San Simon, AZ
1
Followers
136
Post
141
Views
ABOUT

With San Simon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Simon, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy