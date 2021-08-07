San Simon Daily Weather Forecast
SAN SIMON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, August 8
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Monday, August 9
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
