Bliss, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bliss

Posted by 
Bliss Dispatch
Bliss Dispatch
 3 days ago

BLISS, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0bKl0Vxr00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 33 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Bliss, ID
With Bliss Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

