4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes

Posted by 
Red Feather Lakes News Beat
Red Feather Lakes News Beat
 3 days ago

RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bKl0RQx00

  • Saturday, August 7

    Smoke

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, August 8

    Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Monday, August 9

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes News Beat

Red Feather Lakes, CO
