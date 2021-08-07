4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, August 7
Smoke
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, August 8
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Monday, August 9
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
