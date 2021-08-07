4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Feather Lakes

RED FEATHER LAKES, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, August 7 Smoke High 70 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, August 8 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 16 mph



Monday, August 9 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



